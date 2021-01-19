Five drivers on NRP's latest list of impaired driving charges
Five drivers are included on Niagara Regional Police's latest list of impaired driving charges.
Between January 11th - January 17th officers charged the following drivers with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Sandahl K. SPOHR 29 years, London
Shannon M. BOOS 41 years, Welland
Margaret A. MAGEE 61 years, St. Catharines
Carl E. ELLSWORTH 36 years, Syracuse, NY
Yasemin SARARER 21 years, Niagara-on-the-Lake
