iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Five drivers on NRP's latest list of impaired driving charges

CKTB-News- Impaired driving

Five drivers are included on Niagara Regional Police's latest list of impaired driving charges.

Between January 11th - January 17th officers charged the following drivers with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Sandahl K. SPOHR  29 years, London
Shannon M. BOOS  41 years, Welland
Margaret A. MAGEE  61 years, St. Catharines
Carl E. ELLSWORTH  36 years, Syracuse, NY
Yasemin SARARER  21 years, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Latest Audio