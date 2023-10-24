Five, including three children, have died in case of intimate partner violence in Sault Ste. Marie

Police in Sault Ste. Marie say five people -- including three children -- have died following shootings in two homes, the result of intimate partner violence.

Police from the northern Ontario city say they first discovered the body of a 41-year-old on Monday after someone reported a break-and-enter at a home.

Officers say 10 minutes later they received a second call for someone with a weapon at a home -- when they arrived they found three children ages six, seven and 12 dead and a 45-year-old injured with a gunshot wound.

Police say they also found the 44-year-old shooter, who appeared to have died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

