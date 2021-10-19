Five local residents charged with impaired driving in Niagara between Oct 11-17
Niagara Regional Police have released its latest list of impaired drivers charged between October 11-17th.
Five local residents were charged between those dates.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Brandon J. GILES 29 years, Niagara Falls
Gary K. WARREN 52 years, Welland
Corey D. JENSEN 29 years, St. Catharines
Alan G. DUNNING 60 years, Lincoln
Brandon L. FLANNIGAN 27 years, Thorold
