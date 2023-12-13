Five men from Niagara Falls arrested after fight at park last month

Five men from Niagara Falls are facing charges after a disturbance at a local park last month.

It was back on Thursday, November 9th, 2023, at 2 o'clock in the morning, when officers were called to a large fight at Kingsbridge Park on the Niagara River Parkway.

Officers found a man with serious injuries, who was later taken to an out-of-region hospital.

No suspects were located or arrested at that time, however police say they have now identified and arrested five suspects.

23-year old Jagdeep Sandhu, 21-year-old Yuvraj Gill, 21-year-old Vansh Airen, 21-year-old Manwinder Singh, and 19-year-old Kamalpreet Singh -- all from Niagara Falls -- are facing charges of Aggravated Assault and Assault with a weapon.