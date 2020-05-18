Five more Niagara healthcare facilities experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks
Five more Niagara healthcare facilities have outbreaks of COVID-19.
According to Niagara Region Public Health, the following places are now experiencing outbreaks of the virus:
- Crescent Park Lodge in Fort Erie has an outbreak that's affecting the entire facility.
- Tufford Nursing Home, and West Park Health Centre both in St. Catharines have outbreaks affecting the entire facilty.
- Kilean Lodge in Grimsby's outbreak is affecting the entire facility.
- Albright Manor in Lincoln has an outbreak that is affecting the 4th and 5th floor.
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed that each of these homes has a small number of cases.
Between the five homes, NRPH says there is a mix of staff and resident cases, though most are residents.
An outbreak is declared when there is a single case of COVID-19.
