Five more Niagara healthcare facilities experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks

Five more Niagara healthcare facilities have outbreaks of COVID-19.

According to Niagara Region Public Health, the following places are now experiencing outbreaks of the virus:

Crescent Park Lodge in Fort Erie has an outbreak that's affecting the entire facility.

Tufford Nursing Home, and West Park Health Centre both in St. Catharines have outbreaks affecting the entire facilty.

Kilean Lodge in Grimsby's outbreak is affecting the entire facility.

Albright Manor in Lincoln has an outbreak that is affecting the 4th and 5th floor.

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed that each of these homes has a small number of cases.

Between the five homes, NRPH says there is a mix of staff and resident cases, though most are residents.

An outbreak is declared when there is a single case of COVID-19.

