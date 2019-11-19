Five new additions to St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame

Five athletes will be inducted into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony tomorrow at 5:30 at the Meridian Centre on the concourse level.

The inductees include Tonya Verbeek (wrestling), Wanita Dykstra-May (high jumper), Ellard “Obie” O’Brien (hockey), Ron “Swede” Burak (rowing) and William “Bill” Schenck (rowing).



The five inductees bring the membership of the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame to 177.