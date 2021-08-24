Five new cases of COVID in Niagara, and five people in hospital
Niagara is reporting just five new cases of COVID today, with five people being treated in hospital.
Of the hospitalized in Niagara right now, two are in the ICU.
71.6% of residents in the region have had one dose of a COVID vaccine, while 64.8% have had both.
Across Ontario, 295 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, with 286 of those not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
The province says another 156 people are in intensive care because of the virus, 149 of them not fully vaccinated or with an unknown vaccination status.
-
-
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR AUG 24 - DR. KARIM ALIDr Ali is preparing for another rise in covid cases; not enough people are getting the vaccine Matt Holmes talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness