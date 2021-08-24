Five new cases of COVID in Niagara, and five people in hospital

Niagara is reporting just five new cases of COVID today, with five people being treated in hospital.

Of the hospitalized in Niagara right now, two are in the ICU.

71.6% of residents in the region have had one dose of a COVID vaccine, while 64.8% have had both.

Across Ontario, 295 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, with 286 of those not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

The province says another 156 people are in intensive care because of the virus, 149 of them not fully vaccinated or with an unknown vaccination status.