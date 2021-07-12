Five new cases of COVID reported in Niagara, with 45% of residents now fully vaccinated

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara.

83 cases are considered active in the region.

539,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered so far, with 45% of local residents now fully vaccinated.

Six people are being treated in hospital, with two of those being cared for in the ICU.

Ontario is reporting the lowest number of single-day COVID-19 cases since September 1st.

Officials logged 114 new infections today, down from 166 on Sunday and 179 on Saturday.

No new deaths were announced today.