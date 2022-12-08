Five new Niagara clincs are open to test and treat those with COVID, colds, and the flu

Five new COVID-19 and cold and flu clinics have opened in Niagara.

Health-care professionals will be able to test, assess, and provide treatment for people with COVID-19 and other cold and flu-like illnesses.

Residents can call the clinic to make an appointment, with offices open in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland and Niagara-on-the-Lake.

"If a person has symptoms of a respiratory illness, they are encouraged to call their primary care provider as the first option for guidance and care,” said Dr. Darija Vujosevic, Primary Care Clinical Lead for the NOHT-ÉSON.

"However, if a person does not have a primary care provider or their symptoms are worsening, they should reach out, book an appointment at a CCFCC, and we can determine next steps. These clinics are an important resource for Niagara area families during this COVID, cold and flu season. Of course, should someone develop severe symptoms, they are urged go to their nearest emergency department or call 9-1-1.”

The following is a list of CCFCCs (Covid, Cold, Flu, Care Clinics) and their hours of operation:

Niagara Health – Opens December 9

Niagara Falls site – 5546 Portage Road, Niagara Falls

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All appointments for the Niagara Health CCFCC must be booked by calling 905-378-4647,

ext. 41985. The Niagara Health CCFCC will be closed on statutory holidays.

All appointments for the primary care CCFCCs must be booked by calling 289-267-2879.

Centre de santé communautaire Hamilton/Niagara – Opens December 10

Vanier site – 1 Vanier Drive, Welland

Saturday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Niagara North Family Health Team – Opens December 8

Carlton site – 145 Carlton Street, Unit 7, St. Catharines

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Niagara North Family Health Team – Opens December 8

Virgil site – 1882 Niagara Stone Road, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Thursday – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Quest Community Health Centre – Opens December 8

145 Queenston Street, St. Catharines Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday – 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m

The clinics are run by Niagara Ontario Health Team-Équipe Santé Ontario Niagara (NOHT-ÉSON) which is a growing network of more than 45 health care providers, social service agencies, educational institutions, and patient/client and family/caregiver representatives.