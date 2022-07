Five beaches in Niagara are posted as unsafe to swim.

Reebs Bay in Wainfleet and Waverly Beach in Fort Erie are listed as unsafe due to algae, Sherkston Quarry Beach in Port Colborne and Queen's Royal Beach in Niagara-on-the-Lake are posted due to ecoli.

Nelles Beach in Grimsby is unsafe to swim due to safety.

The water temperature at most beaches now ranges between 17 and 21 degrees.

Beaches are tested daily. Click here for the latest list.