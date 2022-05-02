Five Niagara residents being treated for COVID have died in hospital since Friday

Five Niagara residents died of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Niagara Health reported the deaths while updating hospital numbers this afternoon.

"We are saddened to report the deaths of five patients on April 29, 30 and May 1. These patients were residents of Niagara and were being treated for COVID-19. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the patients’ loved ones during this difficult time."

There are 33 people being treated for COVID in Niagara's hospitals, while 85 patients in total are testing positive.

Six are in the ICU. Four of those patients are not vaccinated against COVID.

Niagara Health is dealing with nine healthcare outbreaks, and 283 staff members, including nurses and doctors, are isolating due to the virus.