Five people arrested after a drug raid on Niagara Falls home
Five people were arrested last night during a drug raid on a home in Niagara Falls.
Officers searched the home in the area of Drummond Road and Monroe Street to find 606 grams of suspected fentanyl, 27.9 grams of suspected cocaine, and 2.2 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.
The combined estimated value of all drugs seized is $66,720.
Detectives also seized $580 of Canadian currency believed to be acquired through the proceeds of crime.
30 rounds of shotgun ammunition and a prohibited knife that opens with centrifugal force was also recovered.
36-year-old Jimmy Alan Carson, 20 year-old Alexis Scarfo, 56-year-old Marcel Ludger Labbe, 48-year-old Jennifer McRae, and 35-year-old Leonard Nicholas Lech ---all from Niagara Falls --- have been arrested and are facing various charges.
-
The Drive with Walter Sendzik - Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport - Port Colborne investment
Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and MP Vance Badawey for Niagara Centre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and MP for St. Catharines, Chris Bittle, announced an investment of up to $22.7 million to support improvements for the Welland Canal under the National Trade Corridors Fund
-
-