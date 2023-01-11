Five people arrested after a drug raid on Niagara Falls home

Five people were arrested last night during a drug raid on a home in Niagara Falls.

Officers searched the home in the area of Drummond Road and Monroe Street to find 606 grams of suspected fentanyl, 27.9 grams of suspected cocaine, and 2.2 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

The combined estimated value of all drugs seized is $66,720.

Detectives also seized $580 of Canadian currency believed to be acquired through the proceeds of crime.

30 rounds of shotgun ammunition and a prohibited knife that opens with centrifugal force was also recovered.

36-year-old Jimmy Alan Carson, 20 year-old Alexis Scarfo, 56-year-old Marcel Ludger Labbe, 48-year-old Jennifer McRae, and 35-year-old Leonard Nicholas Lech ---all from Niagara Falls --- have been arrested and are facing various charges.