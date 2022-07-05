Five people charged in money laundering scheme

The Hamilton-Niagara RCMP with assistance from the OPP have unravelled a money-laundering scheme allegedly operating through casinos in Niagara and the GTA.

As a result of their investigation, police discovered over $3 million was laundered from the alleged illegal sale of over 8,000 pounds of cannabis.

The investigation began in 2017 after police learned about a potential money laundering scheme operating at the casinos.

Five people are faces numerous charges ranging from laundering the proceeds of crime to conspiracy to sell cannabis.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it will be conducting a regulatory review of the casinos.