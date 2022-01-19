Five people charged with alleged impaired driving between Jan 10-16th in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of alleged impaired drivers charged between Jan. 10 - 16th.

Five people were charged in that time frame, and the NRP release their names in an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Renee A. MASTROMATTEO, 35yrs, Thorold

Aleisha E. GARLOW, 29yrs, Niagara Falls

Jason A. FRANCO, 32yrs, Orangeville

Manuel F. ORELLANA, 35yrs, St. Catharines

Taylor A. ROBERTSON, 28yrs, Niagara Falls