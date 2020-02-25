Five people charged with alleged impaired driving in Niagara from Feb 17-23

Only five people were charged with alleged impaired driving in Niagara between February 17th and February 23rd.

All of them are men, and all are above the age of 30.

One of the drivers is from Ohio, the rest are from Niagara.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

James A. SHORT 39 years, St. Catharines

Brian R. C. BELL 34 years, St. Catharines

Angelo D. WOOD 36 years, Akron OH

John CAMERON 53 years, Fort Erie

James K. LINNANE 35 years, Niagara Falls