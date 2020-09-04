Five people found dead after shooting in home east of Toronto
Police in Oshawa say a 50-year-old woman who survived an early morning shooting is expected to live.
Five people were found dead in a brick bungalow.
Durham Regional Police received numerous calls reporting the sound of gunshots around 1:20 a.m. and officers heard shots as they arrived on the scene.
Constable George Tudos confirms the suspect is among the five people found dead in the home.
Police were seen towing away a pickup truck with Manitoba license plates, which some neighbours said they hadn't seen parked at the house before.
Carol Gibson, who lives down the street from the crime scene, said she was startled awake by the incident.
She says the first shot woke her up, and then she heard about four or five more after that.
Then she heard a woman scream followed by two more shots.
Gibson says she had known the family for around 20 years and that they were a very caring family.
