Five poodle puppies recovering after being left in a box on the side of the road in Niagara

Five puppies are recovering at a shelter in Niagara Falls after being abandoned at the side of the road.

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society is caring for the six-week-old standard poodles who were found in a box last month.

Staff members provided the puppies with intake medical check-ups, and they have been placed in the care of the shelter's medical team.

"It's always disheartening to hear animals are left by the side of the road," said Tyler, supervisor of New Initiatives. "But our team is dedicated to providing the best possible care for these puppies, and we will make sure they find loving homes once they are ready."

The puppies are currently not available for adoption.