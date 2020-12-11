Five sent to hospital, two more may be trapped after London, Ont., building collapse

Officials say five people have been taken to hospital and two others may be trapped after a building under construction partially collapsed in London, Ont., on Friday.

The City of London says a four-storey wall at the construction site collapsed just before noon, trapping workers.

It says that one of the people taken to hospital had no vital signs, and there's no update on their condition.

The city says there are ``reports'' that two more people may still be inside the building.

It says emergency responders are working to rescue anyone who's still inside.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it has initiated a ``code orange'' at the Victoria Hospital, which is issued when ``a community disaster event or a series of events has resulted in a large number of people requiring emergency treatment, impacting the hospital's immediate response capabilities.''

