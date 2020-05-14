Flag fever in Niagara-on-the-Lake as a councillor takes orders to prepare for Canada Day

A flag initiative has started to spread across Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Councillor Norm Arsenault is orchestrating a town flag initiative to raise some community spirit and pride prior to Canada Day.

To take part, residents can order a town flag (3 x 5 feet) and display it alongside a Canadian flag for Canada Day.

The flag costs $25, but no payment is required upfront.

You can email notlflagpride@gmail.com and supply your name, address, phone number, and the number of flags you'd like to order.

All profits go to the NOTL 809 Newark Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron.

Order deadline is May 24th, and pick up information to follow.