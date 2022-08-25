Flag raised in Niagara to mark Ukrainian Independence Day

Several hundred people gathered on Parliament Hill yesterday to mark Ukrainian Independence Day -- and six-months since Russia's invasion of the country.

Parliament was lit in blue and yellow as Canadian politicians and diplomats praised the courage of Ukrainians.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford went to an Independence Day event in Toronto, alongside Ukraine's ambassador to Canada.

In St. Catharines, a Ukrainian flag was raised at St. Catharines city hall.

Mayor Walter Sendzik says it wasn’t the normal joyous celebration as previous years, however it was a call to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

"We pay tribute to those who fought for Ukraine’s independence 31 yrs ago."