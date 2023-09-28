Flag raising and ceremony in Niagara-on-the-Lake Friday to honour residential school survivors

Niagara-on-the-Lake is hosting its annual flag-raising ceremony to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

It will be held tomorrow morning, Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. at the Town Administration Building at 1593 Four Mile Creek Road, Virgil.

There will be guest speakers, a performance by the Strong Water Singers, and a reflective walk around the track at the Virgil Sports Park.

Members of the public are welcome to attend and participate in this initiative.

"We encourage every resident of Niagara-on-the-Lake to engage in understanding more about the historical influence of residential schools and support and amplify the voices of our Indigenous communities."

The Niagara-on-the-Lake Public Library also has reading lists and book displays available and they will be playing the National Film Board’s collection of Indigenous-made films.

The Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum is selling Orange Shirt pins for $10.00, with all proceeds going to the Niagara Regional Native Centre. The museum is located at 43 Castlereagh Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake.