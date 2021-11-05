Flag to be raised Sunday, then lowered on Remembrance Day
The Canadian flag will be hoisted on the Peace Tower in Ottawa and on all federal government buildings on Sunday at sunset.
In a statement, the government says flags on its buildings across the country will return to full-mast Sunday in time for Remembrance Day, when they will again be lowered to half-mast.
The flags will first be lowered at sunrise on Monday to mark Indigenous Veterans Day.
Canada's flags were lowered to half-mast on May 30 after the discovery of unmarked graves at a former Kamloops residential school.
The government says this is the longest period of time in Canada's history that flags have been flown at half-mast.
It says the decision to raise the flag followed talks with Indigenous communities and leaders.