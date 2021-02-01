Flags will be lowered in Fort Erie on Mondays

The Town of Fort Erie is lowering flags at town buildings every Monday until March 8, 2021 to recognize the lives lost due to COVID-19.

“Fort Erie is joining the other municipalities of Niagara in lowering our flags to recognize those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19,” says Mayor Wayne Redekop. “The flag acts as a reminder of how fragile and precious life is and how important it is that everyone does their part to help save lives. I urge everyone in Fort Erie to continue following COVID-19 public health protocols during this pandemic.”

Flags will be lowered at Town Hall, Town facilities and the Fire Stations.

316 COVID-related deaths have been reported in Niagara.