Flat rate hydro pricing ends this weekend

Starting Sunday, we will no longer be paying the 12.8 cents per kilowatt hour flat rate the Ford government debuted in June to help out people who were working from home because of the pandemic.

Instead we have a choice, either return to time of use pricing or opt for tiered pricing.

If you choose time of use the new rates are as follows: 10.4 cents per kWh during off-peak hours, 15 cents during mid-peak hours and 21.7 cents during on-peak hours.

Off-peak hours are between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekdays during the winter. On-peak is between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. while mid-peak hours are between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Under the tiered option, households will be charged 12.6 cents per kWh for the first 1,000 kWh of electricity they use in the winter, the number drops in the summer months.

After that the price will increase to 14.6 cents.

If you log onto your utility's website you will find all the information you need to make the choice, or you can call and speak to a representative who will explain the differences.

You do not have to make a decision right away and can switch between the two pricing mechanisms at any time.