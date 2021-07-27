Flavour Art North America takes Certified Living Wage pledge

Another company has joined the ranks of Certified Living Wage Employers in Niagara.

Flavour Art North America employs 15 full time employees and has taken the pledge to provide a certified living wage.

Director of Finance Stephen Mannell says, "Making a commitment to a living wage is a natural progression for Flavour Art as we have long prioritized and advocated for our employees. After all, our dedication to Quality, Research, Testing, and Safety begins with our employees. A living wage not only provides a greater sense of financial security, but it also supports the emotional and mental wellbeing of our team. We are proud to be one of a growing number of Ontario manufacturers who are committed to paying a living wage and humbly encourage others to follow suit."

The company manufactures synthetic flavouring and aromas.

The living wage is defined as the amount workers need to earn to cover the actual costs of living in an area and still have some money left over to participate in the community.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network says the local rate is set at $18.12 per hour compared to Ontario's $14.25 minimum wage.