Flight to bring Canadians home from China delayed

Ottawa is telling Canadians stranded in Wuhan, China that their flight out of the city has been delayed by about 21 hours.

Government officials are blaming weather conditions.

25 yearold student Myriam Larouche, who is from Quebec, is one of about 300 people who want out of the city that is at the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak.

She got an email from the Canadian Embassy about the delay, saying the flight is now expected to leave Thursday evening, local time.

Meantime, 251 Canadians are among thousands of people now quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan.

That's after nine passengers and one crewmember tested positive for the new coronavirus.

None of the 10 is Canadian.

An official in Hong Kong says about 3600 people aboard the World Dream cruise ship that was turned away from a Taiwanese port will be quarantined until they are checked for the virus.