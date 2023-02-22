Flights face delays, cancellation as blizzard nears from U.S.

Airlines are warning that travel to and from Central Canada may be affected by a winter storm sweeping in from the west.

Air Canada and WestJet say the blizzard conditions may cause delays to flights into and out of airports in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal on Wednesday and Thursday.

FlightAware, a tracking service, says carriers have already cancelled some 2,200 flights in the United States as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada warns heavy snow will hit a swath of southern Ontario starting in the late afternoon Wednesday, followed by ice pellets and freezing rain overnight.

It forecasts snowfall will total 10 to 15 centimetres with winds gusting at 50 to 70 kilometres per hour as the low-pressure system advances from the American southwest.

Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick says the carrier has made ``some schedule adjustments'' due to the storm, and that customers will be rebooked or can opt for a refund.