Floating equipment on Lake Ontario leads to search

It's not clear if there is anyone actually missing, but Niagara Regional Police confirming CFB Trenton took part in a search of Lake Ontario yesterday for a possible missing person.

A local boater discovered what they believed to be kayaking equipment about a mile north of Grimsby floating in the water.

A search was conducted but no one was found.

NRP say they have not received any reports of missing boaters or kayakers.

The resuce effort was called off around 9 last night.

