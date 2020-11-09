iHeartRadio
Floating equipment on Lake Ontario leads to search

It's not clear if there is anyone actually missing, but Niagara Regional Police confirming CFB Trenton took part in a search of Lake Ontario yesterday for a possible missing person. 

A local boater discovered what they believed to be kayaking equipment about a mile north of Grimsby floating in the water. 

A search was conducted but no one was found.  

NRP say they have not received any reports of missing boaters or kayakers.

The resuce effort was called off around 9 last night. 
 

