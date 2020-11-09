Floating equipment on Lake Ontario leads to search
It's not clear if there is anyone actually missing, but Niagara Regional Police confirming CFB Trenton took part in a search of Lake Ontario yesterday for a possible missing person.
A local boater discovered what they believed to be kayaking equipment about a mile north of Grimsby floating in the water.
A search was conducted but no one was found.
NRP say they have not received any reports of missing boaters or kayakers.
The resuce effort was called off around 9 last night.