'Flood the city,' 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial delves into social media videos

"Freedom Convoy'' organizer Chris Barber called for people to ``flood the city'' in one of a mountain of social media videos presented to the court as part of a criminal trial in Ottawa.



Barber and fellow protest organizer Tamara Lich are facing charges related to their role in organizing the demonstrations against COVID-19 health restrictions last year.



They were among thousands of protesters who recorded and streamed videos from the protest as it unfolded.



In a clip shown to the court today, Barber told supporters to "come here and flood this city.''



In the message, he said he didn't care if everyone in Canada came to Ottawa.



The video was part of five hours' worth of TikTok and YouTube clips compiled by Ottawa police Sergeant Joanne Pilotte, who is on the stand as the Crown's witness today.



Prosecutors allege that Lich and Barber orchestrated the protest, directed the movement of trucks and protesters, and counselled them to remain in Ottawa even as police ordered them to leave.