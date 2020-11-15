Flood warning issued for Lake Erie area with winds expected to reach up to 110km/hr

A flood warning has been issued for the Lake Erie shoreline.

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Area has issued the warning for today as high winds continue.

Niagara is currently under a Wind Warning as issued by Environment Canada, calling for very strong southwesterly winds gusting to 100+km/hr.

Officials believe the winds will significantly increase water levels and waves along the Lake Erie Shoreline.

"The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is currently predicting water levels to increase by 1.98m (6.5 feet) above current levels to an elevation of approximately 176.48m IGLD85. Significant wave heights of 2.0m (6.6 feet) are also forecast to occur all along the entire Lake Erie shoreline. Water levels will start to build this morning with peak water levels occurring around 7:00pm tonight. "



Residents living along Lake Erie should pay very close attention to water levels and waves in their area and are urged stay away from the shoreline of Lake Erie during this event.

Residents are also advised to close storm shutters and take other flood proofing precautions as necessary.

Increased erosion and flooding due to storm surge and strong waves is likely.