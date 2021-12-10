Flood warning issued for Lake Erie shoreline

A flood warning has been issued for the Lake Erie Shoreline.

Current forecasts are warning of southwest winds gusting between 90-110km/hr beginning tonight and continuing on into Saturday evening.

This will increase water levels along the shoreline.

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is predicting water levels to increase above current levels on Lake Erie by approximately 1.8m (6.0ft).

Significant wave heights of approximately 1.8m (6.0ft) are also forecasted to occur all along the entire Lake Erie shoreline during this time.

Water levels are forecast to peak Saturday evening around 8:00pm.

Residents living along Lake Erie should pay close attention to water levels and waves in their area and are urged stay away from the shoreline of Lake Erie during this event.