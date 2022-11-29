Flood Watch issued for Niagara's Lake Erie shoreline with high winds in tomorrow's forecast

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Watch for Niagara's Lake Erie shoreline.

A Special Weather Statement is calling for strong west to southwest winds with potential gusts approaching 90km/hr beginning tomorrow morning.

It is expected the winds will increase water levels and waves along the Lake Erie shoreline.

Water levels are expected to increase 1.3m (4.3 feet) above current levels to an elevation of approximately 175.5m in Port Colborne and Fort Erie, while wave heights of 1.7m (5.6 feet) are also forecast to occur during this time.

The water level is expected to peak around mid-afternoon tomorrow.

"Residents living along Lake Erie should pay close attention to water levels and waves in their area and are urged stay away from the shoreline of Lake Erie during this event. Increased erosion and flooding due to the storm surge and strong waves are possible."