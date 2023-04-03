Flood watch issued for Niagara with more rain on the way

A Flood Watch update has been issued by the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority warning that we may see some flooding with more rain on the way.

Officials say the storms that moved through the area over the weekend resulted in 30-60 mm of rainfall and increased water levels across the watershed.

While water levels are receding, they will remain elevated through the week.

Niagara is forecast to receive an additional 20 to 30mm of rain over the next three days, that may cause flooding of low-lying, and flood prone areas.

Members of the public are urged to stay clear of creeks and rivers at this time due to slippery slopes, elevated water levels and increased flow as they can be hazardous.

Motorists are also reminded not to travel through flooded roadways as they can pose hidden dangers.

The notice is in effect until Thursday afternoon.