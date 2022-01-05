Flooding expected along Lake Erie shoreline today with 90km/hr winds in the forecast

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch update with high winds in the forecast today.

Some wind gusts are expect to hit 90km/hr today in south Niagara with a Wind Warning issued for the area.

The NPCA says the strong southwest winds will increase water levels and waves along the Lake Erie Shoreline.

Officials predict levels will increase by 90cm (2.9 feet) above current levels to an elevation of approximately 175.7m in Port Colborne and Fort Erie.

Moderate wave heights of 1.6m (5.3 feet) are also forecast to occur during this time.

The water level is expected to peak around 7:00pm tonight.

Residents living along Lake Erie should pay close attention to water levels and waves in their area and are urged stay away from the shoreline during this event.

Increased erosion and flooding due to the storm surge and strong waves is likely.

Residents are advised to shut storm shutters and flood-proof low lying openings in their homes.

The alert is in effect until noon tomorrow.