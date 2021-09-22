Flooding expected in low-lying areas expected in Niagara, Hamilton and parts of Haldimand

Niagara, eastern portions of Haldimand County and the City of Hamilton might experience flooding in low lying areas due to rainfall overnight.

A rainfall warning continues with up to 75 mm of rain expected in some areas.

Officials with the NPCA say water levels in major watercourses are currently well below critical thresholds and flooding is not anticipated at this time.

However, flooding usually seen in low-lying, flood prone areas is expected.

Residents are urged to keep themselves, their children and pets well away from streams and creeks as these watercourses may become hazardous.

Local municipalities are advised to check for debris clogging culverts, catch basins and other storm infrastructure.