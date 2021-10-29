Flooding likely in some parts of Niagara as more rain expected

With more rain on the way, already high creeks and rivers in Niagara may spill over.

Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority officials say 15 to 45 mm of rain fell earlier this week, saturating the ground and raising the water levels in local watercourses.

Now, meteorologists are expecting more rain today and tomorrow and NPCA representatives say flooding is likely in typically flood-prone areas of the region.

Water levels will stay high throughout the weekend and residents are reminded to keep kids and pets away from stream and creeks.

