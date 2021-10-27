Flooding possible in some low-lying areas of Niagara
There could be some flooding in low lying areas of Niagara today.
Niagara Peninsula Conversation Authority representatives said yesterday approximately 16 - 48 mm of rain fell in the watershed within 48 hours.
Although major rivers and creeks were running below critical thresholds as of the last check, yesterday's additional rain may have cause some flooding in some of the flood-prone areas.
Residents are reminded to keep children and pets away from streams and creeks and local municipalities are encouraged to check for debris clogging culverts, catch basins, and other storm infrastructure.
-
-
AM Roundtable - Brett Boake and Alex DigenisAM Roundtable - Brett Boake and Alex Digenis
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR OCT 26 - DR. KARIM ALIWhat is Antimicrobial Stewardship? What are the advancements in covid treatments? Are the tools to end the pandemic are at our disposal? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.