Flooding possible in some low-lying areas of Niagara

There could be some flooding in low lying areas of Niagara today.

Niagara Peninsula Conversation Authority representatives said yesterday approximately 16 - 48 mm of rain fell in the watershed within 48 hours.

Although major rivers and creeks were running below critical thresholds as of the last check, yesterday's additional rain may have cause some flooding in some of the flood-prone areas.

Residents are reminded to keep children and pets away from streams and creeks and local municipalities are encouraged to check for debris clogging culverts, catch basins, and other storm infrastructure.