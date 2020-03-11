Floor of downtown Toronto office tower shut down after worker tests positive

One floor of an office tower in downtown Toronto has been shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Telus spokesperson Steve Beisswanger, says the affected floor at 25 York Street, and employee are not connected to Telus, which occupies a large swath of the building, but they were told by the landlord, Menkes, that the floor “has been quarantined and will remain so until next Friday, March 20.”

For its part, Menkes told CP24 it began a widespread disinfection procedure.

It is not clear which tenant of the building has been impacted by the infection and ensuing quarantine, or what has happened to the employees who work on the impacted floor.

PC Financial, another tenant of the building, told CP24 the floor and affected employee was not in any way connected to them.

Ontario has 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with five patients who have made full recoveries.

Yesterday we learned an entire floor at RBC's office tower in Mississauga had been closed off after a worker tested positive.