Florida Governor reopens some beaches
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is allowing some beaches to reopen during the pandemic.
At a news conference in Fort Lauderdale Friday, DeSantis said Florida cities should feel free to open their beaches, so long as social distancing guidelines remain in place.
Beaches in Jacksonville reopened Friday afternoon.
CNN says crowds were cheering as police took down the barriers and people flooded the beach.
The city's website says activities such as sunbathing or any type of group activity will not be allowed on the beach, and items like towels, chairs and coolers will not be permitted.
