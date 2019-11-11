Flu shot clinic today in the falls
If your kids haven't got a flu shot yet, Niagara Public Health is holding a clinic this afternoon.
Families with young children are invited to the Boys and Girls Club on McLeod Road in Niagara Falls from 3 to 7 today.
Niagar Public Health officials say "respiratory infections, including the flu, are one of the highest reasons children nine and under in Niagara seek medical attention. Be a flu fighter and get the flu shot. "
Valour Victory Honouring Indigenous Veterans
Shelby Knox Speaks with Senior Manager of Heritage for the Niagara Parks Commission regarding Valour Victory honouring Indigenous veterans
CKTB Business Trip: Tourism
Shelby Knox Speaks with CAO Town of Lincoln Mike Kirkopoulos regarding the tourism industry in Town of Lincoln
Medical/Health Stories of the Week
Shelby Knox Speaks with Emergency Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman regarding medical/health stories of the week including the dangers of vaping and battling super bugs