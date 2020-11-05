Flu shot clinics planned for Port Colborne and Fort Erie
Four more flu shot clinics will be held in Niagara.
The Bridges Community Health Centre and Niagara South Family Medicine are hosting clinics Friday November 6th and Saturday November 7th at the Italian Canadian Culture Centre in Port Colborne.
Tomorrow's clinic runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday's clinics run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Appointments are required.
Call 905-871-7621 ext. 2227 to book your slot.
Two more clinics are planned in Fort Erie on November 13th (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.) and 14th (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
