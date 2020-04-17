Flying within Canada soon? You'll have to wear a mask
Transport Canada says that starting at noon on Monday, people flying to or from Canadian airports will have to wear face masks.
Minister Marc Garneau says passengers won't be allowed to board planes unless they have non-medical face coverings to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.
People will only have to wear the masks when they have to be close to others, such as at screening points or if the planes are crowded.
The rules comes into effect at noon on Monday.
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthMatt gets an update from Dr. Hirji on the Covid 19 outbreak.
Rob Foster - Lincoln Regional CouncillorMatt talks with Regional Councillor Rob Foster about how Covid-19 has impacted regional spending, including lost revenue.
Koby Vanyo - City of St CatharinesMatt talks to Koby about a new telephone-based program that offers community members 50 years of age and older the opportunity to enjoy socialization and programs from the comfort of their own home.