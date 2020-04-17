Flying within Canada soon? You'll have to wear a mask

Transport Canada says that starting at noon on Monday, people flying to or from Canadian airports will have to wear face masks.

Minister Marc Garneau says passengers won't be allowed to board planes unless they have non-medical face coverings to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

People will only have to wear the masks when they have to be close to others, such as at screening points or if the planes are crowded.

The rules comes into effect at noon on Monday.