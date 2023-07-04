Fog advisory cancelled but heat warning continues for Niagara

Niagara and much of Ontario is under a heat warning as Environment Canada says a heat event will start today and continue into tomorrow.

While temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s and low 30s, it will feel more like the high 30s and low 40s

Hot air can also mean our air quality will be impacted.

Officials are encouraging residents to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Heat warnings are issued when conditions pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

An earlier fog advisory has now ended for Niagara.