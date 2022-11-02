Fog advisory for Niagara this morning with near zero visibility in some areas
A fog advisory is in effect for Niagara this morning.
Environment Canada says visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.
Officials say travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations and you are being asked to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
Fog patches are expected to clear later this morning.
CKTB AM Roundtable - November 2nd, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by:
April Jeffs - Chair, Niagara Parks Commission
Rachel Braithwaite - Executive Director, St. Catharines Downtown Association
