iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Fog advisory in effect for Niagara

CKTB - NEWS - Fog

It could be a bit of a tough drive in parts of Niagara this morning.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory as dense patches of fog have settled over parts of the region.

Visibility will improve later this morning as the fog dissipates, but until then drivers are reminded to turn on lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Latest Audio