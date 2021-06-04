Fog advisory in effect for Niagara
It could be a bit of a tough drive in parts of Niagara this morning.
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory as dense patches of fog have settled over parts of the region.
Visibility will improve later this morning as the fog dissipates, but until then drivers are reminded to turn on lights and maintain a safe following distance.
-
ROUNDTABLE Rev Martha Lockwood and Brandon CurrieROUNDTABLE Rev Martha Lockwood and Brandon Currie
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Spirit Untamed *The Conjuring the Devil Made Me Do It (theatres and VOD) *Rockfield: A Studio On The Farm (VOD/Digital) *Hero (premium VOD in the Cineplex Store)
-
Here's what kids are dealing with NOT going back to schoolTim talks to Laura Hughes on what kids are dealing with NOT going back to school