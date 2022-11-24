Fog Advisory issued for Niagara
Some Niagara residents are waking up to foggy conditions.
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the region today.
Officials say persistent fog, with visibility near zero, is forming in some areas and will continue through the early morning hours.
The areas of fog will dissipate rapidly through the morning.
