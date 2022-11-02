Fog advisory issued once again for Niagara

After a brief break from the fog, an advisory has been issued again for Niagara.

Environment Canada says near zero visibility is expected or occurring across the region.

Fog has moved in from Lake Ontario and is located mainly along the lakeshore.

Particularly dense fog is situated along the QEW in St. Catharines and eastwards along Highway 405.

The fog is expected to move further inland as the evening progresses.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.