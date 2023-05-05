Folk Arts Festival underway as Niagara celebrates culture with food and art

"It is needed now more than ever.'

That's the comment from the Executive Director of the Niagara Folk Arts as the 55th annual festival gets underway.

Emily Kovacs tells CKTB they look forward to the month-long festival each year which celebrates our community's cultural differences by bringing people together will art and food.

"It's needed now more than ever because our world is starting to be more divided. We need to highlight and celebrate these events much more. Most of the events are free, you only pay for your food."

Hate crimes are on the rise in Niagara, with 41 taking place last year, compared to just 21 the year prior.

17 open houses will take place over the month of May.

The goal of the festival is to share and celebrate cultural heritage through the arts and culinary favourites.

