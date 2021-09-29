Fonthill man arrested in connection with reported sexual assault during Ayahuasca ceremony

A Fonthill man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Mississauga during a ceremony.

Peel Region Police say a 26 year old woman from Brampton was assaulted during an Ayahuasca ceremony at a home in the Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road area in December of last year.

The ceremony involves a psychoactive ceremonial brew used by Indigenous people of the Amazon basin. Its use can lead to hallucinations.

Investigators have arrested Mario Restrepo and charged him with one count of sexual assault.

Police officials say he is known to conduct these ceremonies at various locations across Ontario and there may be additional victims.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453–2121, extension 3460