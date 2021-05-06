Fonthill man named Chair of Ontario Craft Cider Association

A Fonthill man is now the Chair of the Ontario Craft Cider Association.

Matt Dixon, co-founder and president of the Niagara Falls based Niagara Cider Company, took over the role last month.

In the past he has worked for wineries, craft breweries, and cideries in a variety of senior sales and marketing positions.

He has also previously worked with non-profit association boards including Wine Growers of Ontario, Ontario Grape and Wine Research Inc, and the Cool Climate and Viticulture Institute at Brock University.

Craft cideries have taken off in popularity lately. When restrictions allow, cider lovers are encouraged to check out the 'Apple Pie Trail' in Southern Georgian Bay where local orchards and breweries showcase apple-inspired art, seasonal menus, and the history of apple country.

Ontario celebrated the first 'Cider Month' in 2019.